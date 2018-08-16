Lohnstein Case Continues

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A judge rules that the case can proceed against a woman accused of drinking so much that her baby died a short time after birth. Public defender Richard Scheibe argued that Sherri Lohnstein of Foley should be set free based on an appellate court ruling in a similar case. STLtoday.com, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports today that St. Charles County Circuit Judge Nancy Schneider ruled against Scheibe's motion. Lohnstein is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2006 death of her newborn daughter, Zreanna. An autopsy determined the death was caused by acute intoxication. Authorities say both mother and child had blood alcohol levels more than twice the legal limit when Zreanna was born.