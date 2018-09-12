Lohse, Cardinals Cruise Past Orioles 6-2

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Kyle Lohse pitched five shutout innings in a performance shortened by rain, and the St. Louis Cardinals got solo home runs from Colby Rasmus and Matt Holliday in a 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

It was only the second win in seven games for St. Louis since three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols was placed on the disabled list with a broken left wrist. The Cardinals were off Monday after being swept at home in a three-game series by Toronto.

Lohse (8-4) gave up four hits, walked one and was aided by two double plays. He threw only 69 pitches before a thunderstorm stopped play for 28 minutes with St. Louis ahead 4-0 in the top of the sixth.