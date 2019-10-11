Loney's Single in 9th Lifts Rays Over Royals 1-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - James Loney hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Tampa Bay Rays over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Rays starter Chris Archer wriggled out of two bases-loaded jams and went seven innings in an impressive pitchers' duel between top young arms. Royals rookie Yordano Ventura dazzled in his 2014 debut, holding Tampa Bay to two hits in six shutout innings.

Loney's grounder to right scored Wil Myers, who snapped an 0-for-15 slump when he reached on an infield single to start the ninth. Myers advanced on a two-out wild pitch by Greg Holland (0-1).

Joel Peralta (1-1) got one out for the win and Grant Balfour worked the ninth for his second save.