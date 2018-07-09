Long-Delayed Eads Bridge Work to Begin

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis-area and federal transportation leaders on Tuesday will mark the beginning of a project to rehabilitate the historic Eads Bridge. But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that costs for the project have soared during two years of delays.

The newspaper says the cost of replacing track supports, track and rail ties, patching masonry and other work planned for the 138-year-old Mississippi River crossing has risen to $36 million from the original $23 estimate.

The project is being funded with stimulus money. The delays drew a terse warning last fall from the Federal Transit Administration.

The newspaper says an examination of records and interviews indicates that labor organizations in both Missouri and Illinois didn't see eye-to-eye on the type of project-labor agreement to use.