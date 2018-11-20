Long Earns Conference Honors

IRVING, TX -- Mizzou Men's Golfer, Jace Long, was named to the 2012 All-Big 12 Men's Golf Team as announced Thursday by the league office. Long is among 10 individuals in the conference who were recognized this year, and he is just the third Tiger to receive this honor in program history.

The All-Big 12 Men's Golf team is identified using the top 10 highest-ranked golfers according to the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings following the Big 12 Championship. Long is currently ranked 61st on the list. The junior All-American athlete has had a standout career for the Tigers thus far.

Earlier this season, Long was recognized as the Missouri Golf Association's 2011 Player of the Year and was also named to the 2012 Ben Hogan Award Watch List. He has earned a top-25 finish in each of the tournaments he competed in this season as well, which includes two first place finishes.

Long and the Tigers will await post season selection, which will be announced by the NCAA on Monday, May 7 at 8 p.m.