Long Named to Ben Hogan Award Watch List

FORT WORTH, TX -- Junior Jace Long has been named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List as announced today by Baird Private Wealth Management, in association with Colonial Country Club, The Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The award is presented annually to the top Men's NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA of NJCAA college golfer. The Ben Hogan Award Selection Committee will take into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during the last 12-month period. The committee is comprised of leaders in professional, amateur and collegiate golf.

Long is joined by 27 other golfers from around the nation, including two other Big 12 athletes. Dylan Frittelli and Jordan Spieth of Texas were also named to the watch list. A list of 10 semifinalists will be announced on April 11, and the winner will be chosen at a banquet on May 21.