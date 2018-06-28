Long plays by Miller, Langford help Bears past Rams 37-13

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zach Miller caught two touchdown passes, including an 87-yard score that was Chicago's longest play since 2010, and rookie Jeremy Langford also had two TDs, leading the Bears to a 37-13 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.

The Bears (4-5) improved to 3-1 on the road after their top offensive showing. They brought thousands of fans to the Edward Jones Dome, which had a season-best 58,663 tickets distributed.

Langford was untouched on an 83-yard TD on a screen and also had a 6-yard scoring run. The running back, filling in for the injured Matt Forte, had seven catches for 109 yards and 73 yards on 20 carries.

Todd Gurley had a 6-yard scoring run on the opening drive for the Rams (4-5), who have lost two straight since entering November with a winning record for the first time since 2006.