Long-Term Recovery committee looking for volunteers

JEFFERSON CITY- The Long-Term Recovery committee is looking for volunteers to help with disaster relief in Cole and Miller Counties.

The committee is a partnership with members of emergency services, as well as several non-profits in the area.

It has been set up to address the long term needs of those recovering from the tornado in May. The committee is looking for volunteers with expertise on things like construction, fundraising, volunteer organization and behavioral and spiritual health.

Theresa Verslues is a member of the committee’s governing body. She said they want people willing to commit.

"It's not a sprint, it's a marathon," she said. "So we've just got to keep that in mind, that this long term recovery is going to take several years to really help these families become whole again."

While this is new territory to navigate for everyone in the community, Verslues said she hopes following the process will make it easier for the families to rebuild.

"This is new for us, as well, because in our community, we've just not had these types of disasters," she said. "But we are really trying to follow the process and really rely on our experts in the field."

The recovery process is not going to be easy for some families. Verslues said she wants people who will be ready and willing to help when the need arises.

"We know there's going to be those needs out there," she said. "We want to have some folks ready and willing to help when they get to that point."

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Memorial Baptist Church in Jefferson City.

There will be another meeting for those who can't attend Monday's meeting. It will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center in Eldon.