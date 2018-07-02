Long Tied for Seventh After Round Three in China

6 years 10 months 1 week ago Friday, August 19 2011 Aug 19, 2011 Friday, August 19, 2011 10:07:54 AM CDT August 19, 2011 in Olympic Sports
Source: David Reiter - Press Release

COLUMBIA - Missouri golfer Jace Long (-7) shot an even-par 72 in the third round of the 2011 World University Games and is currently tied for seventh with one round remaining in China. The Dixon, Missouri, native is just three shots outside of the top three, but is nine shots back of Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who is 16-under-par after firing an 8-under-par 64 on Friday.

Long balanced two bogies and two birdies in his third tour of the Mission Hills Golf Club to finish even-par. The Tiger standout remains the top United States performer. Big Ten Player of the Year Vincent India of Iowa is second among American players at 5-under-par.

Japan leads the team standings with a three-round 617. Italy (627) is second, while Mexico and Korea (634) are tied for third. The U.S. is still very much in contention for a top-three showing at 636.

Play at the 2011 World University Games concludes on Saturday with the final 18 holes.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10am 80°
11am 81°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°