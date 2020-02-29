Longer Takeoffs in Fulton

At least 50 private planes are based at the airport. They belong to residents of Fulton, Jefferson City, Columbia and other nearby towns.

"By having a larger runway and more improvements in the future, we can provide better services and abilities to the local businesses and consumers in Fulton and Callaway County," said Carrington Weigers, amateur pilot.

Weigers, who lives at the airport, has been flying small planes for the past six years. Now, he and others want to see larger planes landing soon.

"Various larger aircraft, and they desire to come in, but some of them need to have some jet fuel here," said Travis St. John, airport manager.

The airport hopes to be able to provide fuel and other improvements that could cost almost $2 million in federal loans. But, Fulton is already paying about $175,000 in debts from past projects, and some people are not sure it can afford more debt for an airport that has a limited number of private flights.

Fulton's city engineer said he would like to see airport improvements, but is not sure if the city can afford them. If the city approves more upgrades, the cost could total $4 million. With grants, Fulton would pay just over $200,000.