Longest Serving State Board of Education Member

2007

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Branson businessman Peter Herschend has been reappointed to another eight-year tearm on the State Board of Education. Herschend already is the longest-serving member on the board, having first been appointed in 1991. He currently is serving as president of the state board that oversees Missouri's elementary and secondary schools. Herschand is an owner of Herschend Family Entertainment Corporations, which owns Silver Dollar City and other entertainment properties. He is a Republican.