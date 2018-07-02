Longhorns Stampede Mizzou Men

The Tigers started slow and never caught up with the Longhorns, as MU trailed by 18 at the half. Texas shot 47 percent from the field, including 52 percent from 3-point range. Marshall Brown was the hottest Tiger, putting up his first double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers next game is this Saturday against 10-6 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, where the Tigers will still be on the prowl for their first Big 12 win under Anderson.