Longtime federal judge in Missouri dies at the age of 93

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Senior U.S. District Judge Scott Wright, who served on the federal bench in Missouri for 35 years, has died.

McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown in Kansas City said that Wright was 93 when he died Monday in Kansas City. The funeral home's online obituary said we worked until his health began to fail in the fall of 2014. The obit didn't list a cause of death.

The Kansas City Star reports that Wright was nominated to the bench by President Jimmy Carter. He served as chief judge in the Western District of Missouri from 1985 to 1990 and assumed senior status in 1991.

His decisions included blocking state laws restricting abortion rights. He also combined damage claims from the Hyatt Regency hotel collapse in Kansas City into one bundle.