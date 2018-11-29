Longtime KC Deputy Fire Chief Gets Promotion

KANSAS CITY - A longtime Kansas City Fire Department leader has been promoted to replace Richard "Smokey" Dyer as the department's chief.

City Manager Troy Schulte on Thursday announced the appointment of Paul Berardi, who served 11 years as deputy chief before taking over as interim chief after Dyer retired in July.

Berardi has a master of public administration degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, a bachelor's degree in business administration from Baker University and an associate degree in fire science from Metropolitan Community College.

Schulte says Berardi was picked after a national search. He has been with the department more than 26 years.

Dyer's last day was July 30. He and several dozen senior firefighters took advantage of a retirement incentive package and left the department.