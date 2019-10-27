Longtime owner looks back as legendary restaurant celebrates final day

LAKE OZARK — Saturday night marked the end of an era at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Blue Heron restaurant—helmed by Joseph Boer for the past 35 years—served customers for the final time.

"I'm not visibly emotional, but things affect me emotionally," Boer said in an interview Friday.

Originally built as a private home, the restaurant sits on top of a hill near the intersection of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Bagnell Dam Boulevard. It offers a panoramic view of the lake.

As Boer nears 84 years of age, he decided it was time to retire. The Blue Heron's closing caps off Boer's nearly 60-year career in the restaurant business.

"I've been in business for myself since '61," Boer said.

Along the way, he's gathered lots of advice to pass on—as well as a sense of humor.

"Don't lie. Don't steal. Don't cheat. That's good advice," Boer said. "Drink stuff you don't like so you don't drink too much."

But his story goes much deeper than just the Blue Heron.

"What is consequential about me is that I survived World War II… occupied by the Germans," Boer said.

He said during the 1944 'Hunger Winter,' over 20,000 people from his Dutch city of 340,000 died.

"It was the coldest winter in 50 years, Boer said. "Cold, fear and hunger combined makes you a different person for the rest of your life."

After serving in the Dutch Army, Boer took a chance and made the journey to the U.S. just before turning 21.

He moved from city to city. He made stops in New York, Chicago, Denver, Littleton, Colorado, and Kansas City before opening the Blue Heron in Lake Ozark.

He said his early life experiences made him appreciate things many people would take for granted, even after becoming a successful restaurateur.

"I would dream about taking my hot shower," Boer said. "That was my reward for working the whole day."

As he reflected on the Blue Heron's over three-decade run, he repeated some advice.

"I've been around a long time and I believe in: don't lie, don't cheat, don't steal," he said.