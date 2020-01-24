Longtime PBS anchor and MU alum Jim Lehrer dies

21 hours 49 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:59:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News
By: Columbia Missourian Staff
Jim Lehrer laughs with guests at the MU Hall of Fame Luncheon on Oct. 11 at the Reynolds Alumni Center. Lehrer graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism in 1956 and went on to cover big events such as the Watergate scandal and John F. Kennedy's assassination as a broadcast journalist. He died Thursday in Washington. Joel Chan, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA - Jim Lehrer, the retired PBS anchorman and a graduate of the MU School of Journalism, died Thursday at his home in Washington.

PBS announced his death on social media Thursday afternoon.

"With heavy hearts we report the death of PBS NewsHour co-founder Jim Lehrer at age 85. A giant in journalism, his tenacity and dedication to simply delivering the news remain the core of our work," according to a post on the PBS Twitter account.

Lehrer was inducted into the Mizzou 2019 Hall of Fame class alongside Susan G. Komen and Andy Bryant on Oct. 11. Lehrer graduated from the School of Journalism in 1956 and went on to cover big events such as the Watergate scandal and John F. Kennedy's assassination as a broadcast journalist.

He worked for public television for 36 years and was best-known for working for two decades with colleague Robert MacNeil.

KBIA aired an interview with Lehrer when he was on campus last fall for the alumni award. 

Lehner died “peacefully in his sleep,” according to PBS. He had suffered a heart attack in 1983 and more recently, had undergone heart valve surgery in April 2008.

For Lehrer, and for his friend and longtime partner Robert MacNeil, broadcast journalism was a service, with public understanding of events and issues its primary goal. Lehrer was also a frequent moderator of presidential debates.

"We both believed the American people were not as stupid as some of the folks publishing and programming for them believed," Lehrer wrote in his 1992 memoir, "A Bus of My Own."

"We were convinced they cared about the significant matters of human events. ... And we were certain they could and would hang in there more than 35 seconds for information about those subjects if given a chance."

According to an Associated Press report, the half-hour "Robert MacNeil Report" began on PBS in 1975 with Lehrer as Washington correspondent. The two had already made names for themselves at the then-fledgling network through their work with the National Public Affairs Center for Television and its coverage of the Watergate hearings in 1973.

The nightly news broadcast, later retitled the "MacNeil-Lehrer Report," became the nation's first one-hour TV news broadcast in 1983 and was then known as the "MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour." After MacNeil bowed out in 1995, it became "The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer."

“I’m heartbroken at the loss of someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor to me and someone whose friendship I’ve cherished for decades,” said Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour, in a statement.

Politics, international relations, economics, science, even developments in the arts were all given lengthy, detailed coverage in their show.

"When we expanded to the hour, it changed from being a supplement to an alternative," Lehrer said in 1990. "Now we take the position that if you're looking for a place to go every 24 hours and find out what's happened and get some in-depth treatment, we're the place."

Lehrer moderated his first presidential debate in 1988 and was a frequent consensus choice for the task in subsequent presidential contests.

"Anybody who would say it's just another TV show is a liar or a fool," he once said. "I know how important it is, but it's not about me. It's what the candidates say that matters."

He also anchored PBS coverage of inaugurations and conventions, dismissing criticism from other TV news organizations that the latter had become too scripted to yield much in the way of real news.

"I think when the major political parties of this country gather together their people and resources in one place to nominate their candidates, that's important," he told The Associated Press in 2000. "To me, it's a non-argument. I don't see why someone would argue that it wasn't important."

Naturally, Lehrer came in for some knocks for being so low-key in the big televised events. After a matchup between George W. Bush and Al Gore in 2000, David Letterman cracked, "Last night was probably the first and only that time Jim Lehrer (was) the most exciting person in the room."

But the real-life Lehrer — who had a tradition of buying a new tie for good luck before each debate — was more colorful than he might have seemed on PBS.

On the side, he was also a novelist and sometime playwright whose debut novel, "Viva Max!", was made into a movie starring Peter Ustinov. He did a whole series of novels about the adventures of an Oklahoma politician known as The One-Eyed Mack.

"Hemingway said this, too: If you paid attention as a reporter, then when the time came to write fiction you'd have something to write about," Lehrer told The Associated Press in 1991.

"And it turned out I did. And I've got all these stories stored up after 30 years in the news business. And they're just flowing out of me."

As Lehrer turned 75 in spring 2009, PBS announced the show would be retitled as "PBS NewsHour" later in the year, with Lehrer pairing up on anchor duties with other show regulars.

He said he approved of the changes, telling The New York Times that having a pair of anchors would "shake things up a bit," even as all sectors of the news business struggle to meet changing reader and viewer demands.

Lehrer was born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1934, the son of parents who ran a bus line. In addition to titling his memoir "A Bus of My Own," he collected bus memorabilia — from station signs to a real 1946 Flxible Clipper bus.

After graduation from college in 1956, he served three years in the Marines — and later called the experience so valuable he thought all young people should take part in national service.

"I had no close calls, no rendezvous with danger, no skirted destinies with death," he wrote. "What I had was a chance to discover and test myself, physically and emotionally and spiritually, in important, lasting ways."

He went to work from 1959 to 1970 at The Dallas Morning News and the now-defunct Dallas Times-Herald. Lehrer jumped to television on a Dallas nightly newscast.

Lehrer wrote that it was ironic that the Watergate hearings helped establish the importance of public TV, since President Richard Nixon hated public broadcasting. He also recalled that the lengthy hearings gave him the chance to practice his new craft, and MacNeil, already a veteran, gave him valuable pointers on how to speak on camera clearly and conversationally.

He is survived by his wife, Kate; three daughters: Jamie, Lucy, and Amanda; and six grandchildren.

More News

Grid
List

Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers Friday morning. The outages are reported across... More >>
26 minutes ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 10:22:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News

MU closes campus Friday due to weather
MU closes campus Friday due to weather
COLUMBIA - Officials with University of Missouri announced campus is closed Friday due to weather. The university earlier announced a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 5:29:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure
Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure
BELLE - The Maries County Sheriff addressed concerned Belle residents Thursday after the town closed its police department earlier this... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:19:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with snow accumulation... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 7:07:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Weather

Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison
Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison
JEFFERSON CITY - After more than a year and a half of sitting empty, and with holes throughout, a Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 6:16:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Winter weather school closures affect families without additional care
Winter weather school closures affect families without additional care
ASHLAND - Winter weather brings more than just frosty temperatures. It brings the unexpected. Especially when parents and grandparents are... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 5:06:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Top Stories

Mid-Missouri cities check salt supply as winter progresses
Mid-Missouri cities check salt supply as winter progresses
JEFFERSON CITY - This winter has brought above-average levels of snow and ice to mid-Missouri, and now, crews across the... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 4:18:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Route 54 construction to begin in Cole County
Route 54 construction to begin in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - Construction on Route 54 south of Jefferson City will begin on Monday, January 27. The project is... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:32:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Police searching for man in assault case
Columbia Police searching for man in assault case
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of assault. The... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:42:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Six-Story hotel planned for downtown Columbia
Six-Story hotel planned for downtown Columbia
A replat of property at the northwest corner of Cherry and Hitt streets to accommodate plans for a six-story... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:21:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Longtime PBS anchor and MU alum Jim Lehrer dies
Longtime PBS anchor and MU alum Jim Lehrer dies
COLUMBIA - Jim Lehrer, the retired PBS anchorman and a graduate of the MU School of Journalism, died Thursday... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:59:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Prosecutors object to Joseph Elledge change of venue request
Prosecutors object to Joseph Elledge change of venue request
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Knight is objecting to a defense request for change of venue in... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:22:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers
Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt commended President Trump’s announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency has finalized its Waters of... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:16:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on birth tourism
US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on birth tourism
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 11:15:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Ice melt use threatens your yard
Ice melt use threatens your yard
COLUMBIA - Too much rock salt on your driveway might hurt your yard in the spring. According to the... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 11:01:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

First batch of SAFE Kits to be delivered to private labs for testing
First batch of SAFE Kits to be delivered to private labs for testing
SPRINGFIELD - The first untested sexual assault kits recorded through Missouri's SAFE Kits Initiative will be collected at the Springfield... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:50:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Lucky's confirmed to remain open
Columbia Lucky's confirmed to remain open
COLUMBIA - Lucky's Market has confirmed that the Columbia location will remain open as they begin closing various stores around... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:34:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly virus
China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly virus
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities Thursday moved to lock down three cities that are home to more than 18 million... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 9:56:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
11am 33°
12pm 34°
1pm 34°
2pm 34°