Looking For Clues In Columbia
The Mayor's Cup took participants around downtown Columbia and the MU campus on an urban adventure race. Organizers of the event kept the course a secret until participants showed up in the morning.
Columbia resident Sara Sabulsky knew her dad would be the perfect teammate.
"He runs more often than I do so he is a little bit faster, but we're both really competitive and that's why we wanted to do it together, so we'd push each other and go fast," Sabulsky said.
The Mayor's Cup ended at Shakespeare's Pizza, where participants got food and could upload pictures from their hunt.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials said they're working to address complaints from students who have been moved from dorms... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completed its annual certification virtually Friday morning. According to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Plans to knock down the ZX gas station and convenience store at the northeast corner of Providence Road... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Compass Health Network is offering free COVID-19 tests Friday. The event did not require a doctor’s order... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Friday marks 19 years since the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks. The American Legion Post 202 of Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Mountain Drive and Dumas Drive Thursday afternoon in reference to... More >>
in
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans The first game of the NFL season was... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - It's the start of another NFL season, but this year is anything but normal. The pandemic... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - FEMA delivered 100,000 face masks to the US Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF) on Tenth and Walnut Streets Thursday.... More >>
in
ASHLAND – The Ashland Fire Department will be flying a drone Friday morning to evaluate school traffic flow, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – MU students say they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three weeks into the University of Missouri's school year, there has been multiple updates made to its COVID-19... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- A 2016 survey by the International Association of Firefighters with NBC News estimates more than 20 percent of... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former director of a program that provides shelter and advocacy services to domestic violence victims... More >>
in