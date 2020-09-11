Looking For Clues In Columbia

The Mayor's Cup took participants around downtown Columbia and the MU campus on an urban adventure race. Organizers of the event kept the course a secret until participants showed up in the morning.

Columbia resident Sara Sabulsky knew her dad would be the perfect teammate.

"He runs more often than I do so he is a little bit faster, but we're both really competitive and that's why we wanted to do it together, so we'd push each other and go fast," Sabulsky said.

The Mayor's Cup ended at Shakespeare's Pizza, where participants got food and could upload pictures from their hunt.