Looming Government Shutdown Creates Problems
COLUMBIA - A federal government shut down looms, as Congress has until October 1 to come to an agreement about the government spending bill. Otherwise several programs and agencies could shut down.
Some of the problems to expect if a shutdown happens include:
- National parks will be closed
- National museums and monuments will be closed
- State and local preparedness programs for natural disasters will be postponed
- Seniors will continue receiving Social Security benefits
- The government will continue to pay unemployment benefits
- Food stamps (SNAP) will not be affected, but there is no money for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). But some state funds may be available.
- Veterans and active military may not recieve compensation for services
That last shut down happened in 1995 and lasted 21 days. Hundreds of thousands of non-essential government workers were forced to take a leave of absence but were eventually paid for the days they missed.
The National Weather Service all cut down on its regular reports, and 600 toxic waste dump sites were abandoned and uncleaned.
According to the Congressional Research Service, the shutdown cost the the country $1.4 billion.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
in
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
in
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
in
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
in
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
in