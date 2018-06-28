Loose dog tips off officers in Osage Beach marijuana bust
OSAGE BEACH - A pit bull running around near Mace Road in Osage Beach led an officer to an apartment where police said there was a strong marijuana smell.
The officer reported finding 58 grams of marijuana, scales, paraphernalia and a .40 caliber pistol in the apartment. Three children under the age of five were also in the home and the residents agreed to the search, according to the report.
Officers arrested two women, ages 23 and 26. They are in the Camden County Jail awaiting formal charges.
The children are staying with a friend of the women arrested.
Police said numerous complaints have been made about the same dog, and that's how the officer knew where its owner lived
