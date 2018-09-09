Lopez 3 outs shy of perfect game as Royals beat Twins 4-1

9 hours 6 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 9:09:48 AM CDT September 09, 2018 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Lopez was so calm on the mound that Royals catcher Salvador Perez didn't even realize the rookie had a perfect game going until the late innings.

The right-hander came within three outs of perfection before Max Kepler walked leading off the ninth and Robbie Grossman followed with a single in Kansas City's 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

"I was so close and I think my heart accelerated a little bit," Lopez said.

The 25-year-old made just his seventh big league start, his fifth for Kansas City since he was acquired from Milwaukee in the late-July trade that sent Mike Moustakas to the Brewers.

Lopez (2-4) retired his first 24 batters before walking Kepler on a 3-1 fastball. Grossman then smacked a clean single to center field on a 1-2 changeup.

"It was the first time he had to go to the stretch the whole game," Grossman said. "He made some quality pitches against me. I just got enough of the last changeup and hit it up the middle, and luckily missed his glove."

Lopez was removed after 110 pitches, 11 more than his previous high.

Ehire Adrianza hit a sacrifice fly off Wily Peralta, who retired Joe Mauer and Jorge Polanco on flyouts for his ninth save, completing the one-hitter.

Lopez struck out four and went to five three-ball counts before the walk, including his first three batters of the game.

"Last inning was when I got all the emotion," Lopez said. "I should have not thought about it, like, 'Let's just get another inning.' But that's experience from what we learned, and next time it will help get another win for the team."

His perfect-game bid was preserved when Jorge Polanco's fourth-inning liner was caught by right fielder Jorge Bonifacio with a jump in front of the warning track, and when Jake Cave's liner was snagged by left fielder Alex Gordon with a sliding grab in the fifth.

"Gordy saw the ball, looked at (center fielder Brian) Goodwin and looked back up and couldn't find the ball," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He was like, 'I'm just going to run and hope I find it again,' and he did and made the catch. When he told me that I was like, 'OK, this might be one of those nights.'"

Lopez was trying to become the second pitcher since at least 1900 to throw a perfect game within his first 10 major league starts. Charles Robertson was perfect in his fourth start with the Chicago White Sox in 1922.

Kansas City has never thrown a perfect game and there haven't been any in the majors since Seattle's Felix Hernandez threw the 23rd in history, against Tampa Bay on Aug. 15, 2012. The gap between perfect games is the longest since Catfish Hunter's for Oakland against the Twins in 1968 and Len Barker's for Cleveland versus Toronto in 1981.

Bret Saberhagen pitched Kansas City's most recent no-hitter, against the Chicago White Sox in 1991. There have been three no-hitters in the major leagues this year, by Oakland's Sean Manaea, Seattle's James Paxton and a combined effort by four Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers.

Hunter Dozier hit an RBI single in the sixth off Jose Berrios (11-11), who gave up one run and three hits in six innings.

Whit Merrifield had a run-scoring single in a three-run seventh off Tyler Duffey and scored on Adalberto Mondesi's double. Gordon added an RBI single against Andrew Vasquez.

"I just sat there; I didn't want to move," Yost said. "My heart started pounding I think in about the eighth inning. When we scored those runs it made me feel better. Really wanted to get the fifth run there to try and give us a little more leeway in that situation going into the ninth."

RUNNING OUT OF TIME

Minnesota moved closer to elimination from the AL Central race. Cleveland's magic number is five for clinching a third consecutive division crown.

BERRIOS BOUNCES BACK

Berrios was winless with a 6.56 ERA in his previous five starts, with 13 walks in 21 2/3 innings. After making his first career All-Star appearance, the right-hander had gone 2-3 with a 4.69 ERA in eight starts since the break. "We talked about the mental aspect of the game and I thought he was in a good place," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "I thought he was in attack mode for the most part."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: An MRI cleared 3B Miguel Sano of any issues with his sore leg stemming from a slide into second base last week. Molitor hopes Sano could be ready to return in the next couple of days. ... 1B-DH Tyler Austin (back) is out for the weekend series, but Molitor hopes the former Yankees prospect is able to return next week when New York comes to town. "Maybe the Yankees will be a little bit of motivation for him," Molitor said.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Ian Kennedy (1-8, 5.13 ERA) will be activated from the disabled list to start Sunday's series finale. Kennedy has been out since July 10 with a left oblique strain.

Twins: RHP Chase De Jong will make his first major league start of 2018 and his first for Minnesota since he was acquired from Seattle on July 30 in a trade that sent left-handed reliever Zach Duke to the Mariners. De Jong was 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA in seven games for Seattle in 2017.

More News

Grid
List

Chime tower is voice for Flight 93 passengers killed on 9/11
Chime tower is voice for Flight 93 passengers killed on 9/11
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 17 years after passengers on a hijacked flight from New Jersey to California fought back... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT September 09, 2018 in News

Suicide Prevention Week kicks off at Lincoln University
Suicide Prevention Week kicks off at Lincoln University
JEFFERSON CITY – Students, staff and community members opened Suicide Prevention Week on Sunday at Lincoln University. The event... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 12:30:00 PM CDT September 09, 2018 in News

Missouri prison recovering from riot
Missouri prison recovering from riot
CAMERON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prison is struggling to recover from a riot and the following months-long lockdown. ... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 12:16:50 PM CDT September 09, 2018 in News

Missouri gets grace period for Real ID license compliance
Missouri gets grace period for Real ID license compliance
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is asking for more time to comply with stricter identification requirements under the Real ID... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 12:04:00 PM CDT September 09, 2018 in News

Freedom Walk 5k raises awareness about human sex trafficking
Freedom Walk 5k raises awareness about human sex trafficking
COLUMBIA - Three local organizations teamed up to raise community awareness and activism in the fight against human sex trafficking... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 5:42:00 AM CDT September 09, 2018 in News

Rain doesn't stop some Tiger fans from tailgating
Rain doesn't stop some Tiger fans from tailgating
COLUMBIA - Afternoon rain did not put the damper on some Tiger fans' pre-game mood. For some fans, like... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Flower shop hosts help group for house plants
Flower shop hosts help group for house plants
COLUMBIA - For those born with a "black thumb" and the inability to grow any kind of plant, there could... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 10:34:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Ashland residents meet to talk trash
Ashland residents meet to talk trash
ASHLAND – The Ashland city officials held a town hall Saturday morning to discuss the city’s recycling services. Mayor... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 10:02:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Annual memorial stair climb exceeds last year's fundraising
Annual memorial stair climb exceeds last year's fundraising
JEFFERSON CITY - The State Fire Marshal's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday raised an estimated $14,000, organizers said. ... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 10:00:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Man crashes SUV through Osage Beach Hy-Vee gas station
Man crashes SUV through Osage Beach Hy-Vee gas station
OSAGE BEACH - The man who crashed his SUV into a Hy-Vee gas station had a medical emergency, Osage Beach... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 6:47:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Burglaries at gun stores increasing in Missouri and US
Burglaries at gun stores increasing in Missouri and US
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The theft of more than 20 firearms at a Fenton gun store last week was the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 2:05:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Weather impacts arts festival
Weather impacts arts festival
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River Cultural Conservancy (MoRivCC) will host its 13th annual Eco Art Festival Saturday, if weather allows.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Moberly Police engage in standoff at motel
Moberly Police engage in standoff at motel
MOBERLY - Police engaged in a standoff with a man barricading himself in a motel room Friday night. In... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 12:18:00 AM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Candlelight vigil held for fallen Springfield area sheriff's deputy
Candlelight vigil held for fallen Springfield area sheriff's deputy
FAIR GROVE — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday for a Springfield area sheriff's deputy who died after his car... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 11:05:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Lawrence, Kansas dad who left gun out pleas in daughter's death
Lawrence, Kansas dad who left gun out pleas in daughter's death
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old man who left a loaded semi-automatic handgun within reach of toddlers pleaded no contest... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 8:12:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Unions heavily outspent supporters to defeat 'right-to-work'
Unions heavily outspent supporters to defeat 'right-to-work'
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Opponents heavily outspent supporters of a so-called right-to-work law that was overwhelmingly rejected by Missouri voters... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

FNF Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Vandiver Drive reopened after bomb threat
Vandiver Drive reopened after bomb threat
COLUMBIA - Vandiver Drive reopened at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday after Columbia Police determined a bomb threat in the area... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 4:46:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
7pm 69°
8pm 67°
9pm 65°
10pm 63°