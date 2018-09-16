Lorenzo Cain Leads Royals to Second Win in a Row

KANSAS CITY - Kauffman Stadium was full of hopeful fans tonight as the Royals looked to win back to back games for the first time since May 4th and 5th when they did it against the White Sox. Things got off to an unstable start as pitcher Wade Davis threw a wild pitch allowing 3B Jamie Carroll to score followed by giving up a 2-run homer to C Ryan Doumit giving the Twins a 3-0 lead following the first inning of play.

When the second inning rolled around, a determined Royals team came to play. 2B Chris Getz singled to left field scoring 3B Mike Moustakas and CF Lorenzo Cain. Only down 3-2, things stayed quiet for a while until the sixth inning when the game was tied following a single by C Salvador Perez which scored 1B Eric Hosmer. The Royals and Twins remained tied at 3 until the bottom of the eighth inning.

LF Alex Gordon hit a leadoff double and came around the final 2 bases to score following a single by Hosmer on the next play. Perez then scored following a double from DH Billy Butler. The final punch came when Cain hit a 2-run homer to left field giving the Royals a 7-3 lead that did not change.

Pitcher Greg Holland concluded the ninth inning striking out Twins C Joe Mauer and giving the Royals their second win in a row and their first set of back to back wins since early May. The Royals play Houston Friday night with hopes of extending their win streak to 3 games.