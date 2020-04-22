Los Angeles Terminal Closed Over Security Breach

LOS ANGELES - A busy terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was shut down for nearly an hour Wednesday morning after a man reportedly tried to evade security.

Transportation Safety Administration spokesman Nico Melendez says what could have been drug paraphernalia was spotted in the man's carry-on bag at around 6 a.m. at Terminal 1, which houses Southwest Airlines.

Melendez says the man was directed to secondary screening but instead grabbed the bag and dashed into the terminal.

It was shut down for about 45 minutes until the man was found.

Airport police Sgt. Belinda Nettles says he was arrested on an outstanding warrant, not for a security breach. His name wasn't immediately released.