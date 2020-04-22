Los Angeles Terminal Closed Over Security Breach

8 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, November 02 2011 Nov 2, 2011 Wednesday, November 02, 2011 9:25:26 AM CDT November 02, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - A busy terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was shut down for nearly an hour Wednesday morning after a man reportedly tried to evade security.

Transportation Safety Administration spokesman Nico Melendez says what could have been drug paraphernalia was spotted in the man's carry-on bag at around 6 a.m. at Terminal 1, which houses Southwest Airlines.

Melendez says the man was directed to secondary screening but instead grabbed the bag and dashed into the terminal.

It was shut down for about 45 minutes until the man was found.

Airport police Sgt. Belinda Nettles says he was arrested on an outstanding warrant, not for a security breach. His name wasn't immediately released.

More News

Grid
List

MU President addresses fall classes
MU President addresses fall classes
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials are currently planning for in-person classes to resume again in the fall, according to... More >>
35 minutes ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Marathon runners impacted by COVID-19 cancellations
Marathon runners impacted by COVID-19 cancellations
COLUMBIA - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the cause of many canceled events, marathons are no exception. Many... More >>
38 minutes ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:26:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
44 minutes ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Cattle industry suffering during COVID-19 pandemic
Cattle industry suffering during COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA — Rachel Lindbloom, a cattle farmer, works at her family farm in Brookfield, Mo. raising calves. But because of... More >>
46 minutes ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

A new idea brings music to care facilities who cannot have visitors
A new idea brings music to care facilities who cannot have visitors
NASHVILLE - Everyone is looking for some joy and positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music By My side is an... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:55:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Lupus and arthritis patients seeing medicine shortage due to COVID-19 use
Lupus and arthritis patients seeing medicine shortage due to COVID-19 use
COLUMBIA - Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis patients are experiencing difficulty locating hydroxychloroquine, which is a drug that is used to... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Parson grants clemency to Columbia businessman
Parson grants clemency to Columbia businessman
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson granted clemency to local businessman Dimetrious Woods. In 2007, a judge sentenced Woods... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:22:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Missouri high court weighs $114M payout to prison guards
Missouri high court weighs $114M payout to prison guards
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court judges are deciding whether the state owes prison guards nearly $114 million in... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:07:19 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Fourth narcotics search warrant leads to arrest in Fulton
Fourth narcotics search warrant leads to arrest in Fulton
FULTON - Two people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant lead officials to find methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. ... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:01:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Lawn mowing business is "booming" for local workers
Lawn mowing business is "booming" for local workers
COLUMBIA - Some lawn care companies in Columbia have seen an increase in revenue since the COVID-19 quarantine began. Lance... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:45:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

World Health Organization pushes to change term to 'physical distancing' because social connections are more important than ever
World Health Organization pushes to change term to 'physical distancing' because social connections are more important than ever
(CNN) -- That thing we've all been doing by staying home, avoiding large gatherings and maintaining at least six feet... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:14:51 AM CDT April 22, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri National Guard to help hand out school meals
Missouri National Guard to help hand out school meals
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri National Guard members will help distribute food to school children in some districts... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:55:56 AM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure across counties
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure across counties
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:11:00 AM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Building knocked down, no one injured in Mexico fire
Building knocked down, no one injured in Mexico fire
MEXICO - An accidental fire was caused by someone smoking in the 900 block of Union Street on Tuesday morning.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 9:39:00 AM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Man injured, charged in trooper-involved shooting in Eldon
UPDATE: Man injured, charged in trooper-involved shooting in Eldon
ELDON - A trooper-involved shooting injured one person early Wednesday morning in Eldon. The suspect, David Wallace, was later arrested... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 9:30:00 AM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Snail mail cheers up senior citizens
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Snail mail cheers up senior citizens
COLUMBIA - Local senior citizens are receiving cheerful pieces of mail thanks to insurance company Senior Services Marketing. It’s... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 5:10:00 AM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Coronavirus testing and reopening the state
COVID-19 Town Hall: Coronavirus testing and reopening the state
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with one of KBIA's health reporters about updates in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sebastian... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 21 2020 Apr 21, 2020 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 8:02:00 PM CDT April 21, 2020 in News

City of Columbia, local health officials give COVID-19 update
City of Columbia, local health officials give COVID-19 update
COLUMBIA - Mayor Treece announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Columbia... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 21 2020 Apr 21, 2020 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT April 21, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 60°
5pm 60°
6pm 60°
7pm 59°