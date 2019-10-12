Loss of railway bridge to affect town of Brunswick

1 week 2 days 23 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 3:30:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News
By: Melody Cox, Michael Van Schoik and Skylar Webb, KOMU 8 News
loading

CHARITON COUNTY - In a small town of just 816 people, major events like a bridge collapse bring them together. 

A logjam on the Grand River Bridge near Brunswick took out the structure Tuesday evening. 

The video, posted on Facebook, shows the bridge started to buckle to one side, then collapse. 

A viewer told KOMU 8 News the bridge near the Ray Caroll Brunswick elevator is gone. 

"With all the trees and limbs piled up from the flood it took a toll and the railroad had to cut it," the viewer said.

Norfolk Southern sent out a service alert for the bridge Tuesday saying, "train service has been suspended between Moberly and Kansas City, Missouri, due to debris (caused by heavy rains)." 

The company sent crews to the bridge Tuesday and updated the service alert Wednesday to say there "is no estimate on when the bridge will be restored to service." 

The viewer said crews cut the bridge just before 7 p.m., and the bridge was gone by 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk Southern said in the alert statement that it is currently "working with interline partners on detour options."

The transportation company said customers with traffic going through the area should expect a 48- to 72-hour delay.

The incident wasn't completely unexpected however, according to Emergency Management director Brent Dickerson.

"Later on in the evening, they thought they were going to lose the bridge," Dickerson said. "They went ahead and cut some of the rail on each side of the Chariton and Carroll County side, so if it did go out, it would kind of control where it broke."

Nonetheless, the community is finding themselves banding together, just like they did only a few months ago when flooding swept their tiny town.

"The railroad has impacted us a lot," Krystal Goddard, waitress at Sherry's Home Cookin' said. "For the last six months they've been here, through the flood, all the time, they help us and we feed them any time of the day."

The railroad runs through the entire town of Brunswick and provides much of the town's business and funding.

"When the rail goes through, our city gets tax money from them and also our school system does, so that could be affected with it," Dickerson said.

Another local said the bridge collapse will also greatly affect farming during harvesting season. The railroad carries grain out of Chariton County, and the missing portion of the bridge delays business.

While the millions of dollars spent in bridge repairs is on Norfolk Southern, the Brunswick community plans on helping pick up the pieces as much as they can.

More News

Grid
List

Kewpies nearly come home with victory over undefeated Hornets
Kewpies nearly come home with victory over undefeated Hornets
There is 5:40 left in the game. North Kansas City's Ronaldo Calderon kicks a field goal to give the... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:36:00 PM CDT October 12, 2019 in News

Missouri Capitol dome lit pink for breast cancer awareness
Missouri Capitol dome lit pink for breast cancer awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — The dome of the Missouri Capitol building will be lit pink in honor of breast cancer... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:08:00 PM CDT October 12, 2019 in News

Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival moves parking area
Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival moves parking area
HARTSBURG - The Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival announced parking will be moved to the river roads near the festival grounds. ... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 Saturday, October 12, 2019 5:50:44 AM CDT October 12, 2019 in News

Columbia man arrested on burglary, drug charges after search
Columbia man arrested on burglary, drug charges after search
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is behind bars after a search warrant turned up illegal drugs and and a firearm.... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 10:07:00 PM CDT October 11, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 6:39:00 PM CDT October 11, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever’s Week 7 Game of the Week features an interesting game between a traveling Rockhurst (3-3)... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 6:10:00 PM CDT October 11, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Columbia Police asking for public's help locating missing woman
Columbia Police asking for public's help locating missing woman
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge. Elledge was... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 4:38:00 PM CDT October 11, 2019 in News

Missouri Highway Patrol honor man who made the ultimate sacrifice
Missouri Highway Patrol honor man who made the ultimate sacrifice
NEW FLORENCE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol awarded Randy Nordman and his widow Julie Nordman with the department's highest... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT October 11, 2019 in News

Drug bust made in Moniteau County
Drug bust made in Moniteau County
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office and the California Police Department made contact with people in two vehicles that... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 1:59:00 PM CDT October 11, 2019 in News

MU chancellor gives state of the university address
MU chancellor gives state of the university address
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Chancellor, Alexander Cartwright, gave the 2019 State of the University Address on Friday, speaking about... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 1:34:00 PM CDT October 11, 2019 in Continuous News

Inmates graduate from program to help transition out of prison
Inmates graduate from program to help transition out of prison
JEFFERSON CITY - Ten men who have only known recent life in prison are now a step closer to success... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT October 11, 2019 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Police make two arrests in relation to shots fired incident
UPDATE: Police make two arrests in relation to shots fired incident
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men in connection with a shots fired case on Dove Drive early Thursday. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 11:59:00 AM CDT October 11, 2019 in Top Stories

Galloway outraises Missouri Gov. Parson, still lags on cash
Galloway outraises Missouri Gov. Parson, still lags on cash
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Democratic Missouri gubernatorial challenger Nicole Galloway has outraised incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson in recent... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 11:26:00 AM CDT October 11, 2019 in News

Firefighters battle fire at home in northeast Columbia
Firefighters battle fire at home in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - A house fire broke out Friday morning on Mohawk Court, but no one was hurt. Firefighters arrived... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 10:43:00 AM CDT October 11, 2019 in News

MU Homecoming returns, debuts new traditions
MU Homecoming returns, debuts new traditions
COLUMBIA - The 2019 MU Homecoming marks a change for the 108-year-old annual event. A new tradition, called the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 6:47:00 AM CDT October 11, 2019 in News

Two charged in Auxvasse burglary
Two charged in Auxvasse burglary
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County prosecutor charged two Auxvasse residents with felonies Thursday. John Metheny, 32, and Ciera Conatser,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 11:08:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Two men charged after shooting in Jefferson City
Two men charged after shooting in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The Cole County prosecutor charged two men Thursday in connection to a shooting the day before. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 9:38:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Ivanka Trump, federal officials host child care roundtable in Kansas City
Ivanka Trump, federal officials host child care roundtable in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY — On Thursday, Ivanka Trump asked attendees of a child care roundtable in Kansas City to share... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 7:43:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 60°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
3pm 62°
4pm 62°
5pm 59°
6pm 56°