Losses Put at $750,000 in Kirksville Fire

KIRKSVILLE (AP) - A northern Missouri fire chief says a massive blaze at a truck services company caused an estimated $750,000 in losses and damage.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports the fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at Superior Truck and Auto Service sent up smoke and ash that were visible for miles.

The fire tore through two buildings used by the company for storage and repairs about five miles south of Kirksville. No injuries were reported, but Eastern Adair County Fire Chief Chris Drennan says the flames destroyed semi-trucks, tractors and repair equipment.

Drennan said investigators were still looking for the cause on Monday but did not consider the fire suspicious. The Missouri fire marshal's office was assisting.