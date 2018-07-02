Lost Bet Means D.C. Flying St. Louis Flag for a Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The St. Louis flag is flying over the District of Columbia's main government building for a day. It's a result of a bet the city lost.

D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray and St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay made the flag-flying wager during baseball's National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Nationals lost the series, which means the St. Louis flag is being flown at the John A. Wilson Building on Wednesday.

The St. Louis flag has a red background with a blue fleur-de-lis in a yellow circle and three squiggles of blue and white that represent the rivers that come together near St. Louis. The Cardinals ultimately lost the National League Championship Series to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.