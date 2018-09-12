Lots of Fires, No Fatalities

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department can brag again about all the fires, but no deaths. Since 2000, the fire department has recorded eight years with zero fire related deaths. Batallion Chief Steve Sapp says this is a huge accomplishment considering more than 300 fire calls a year.

Sapp gives credit to his department's quick response to fire alarms. He says the firefighters live by the Benjamin Franklin saying "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

Councilman Jason Thornhill trained with the firefighters and notes they are exceptional and well-respected nationally for their decade of accomplishments. Councilman Gary Kespohl trained with them, also.

"It takes a strong-hearted young man to be a fire fighter, and they sure are doing a great job here in Columbia," Kespohl said.

