Lottery Hits Record Sales Jackpot

"I one time won, on Show-Me Five, $25,000," Bauer recalled. "Yeah, I did. Been several years ago, but I did."

Stores like Schulte's in Jefferson City said their most frequent customers are like Bauer, people who have won big.

"Some lady that just was in here won $25,000 on, like, a $2 ticket," said Jennifer Schulte.

Scratch lottery machines and regular lottery tickets attract many players, and increased ticket sales mean more money for Missouri schools.

"We gave $260 million to public education," explained Gary Gonder, communications director for the lottery. "That's an increase of 19% over the previous year, so that's significant. And in the 20 years of the lottery's existence, we've contributed $2.7 billion to public education."

The Missouri Lottery's future games may include a partnership with the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals next spring.

Reported by Ryan Luby