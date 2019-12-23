Lottery revenue declining, could affect education funding

1 hour 56 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News
By: Caroline Dade, KOMU 8 Reporter, and Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Lottery revenue has been down in the first five months of the budget year as the best-known games have failed to produce the kind of nine-figure jackpots that create broad public interest and draw long lines at ticket counters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that since July 1, overall sales are down 3.1%, or $20.3 million.

Lottery Executive Director May Scheve told members of the state lottery commission last week that many people aren't motivated to buy tickets until they see jaw-dropping jackpots.

"Nobody wants to win $40 million anymore," she said. "It is of a concern to me."

William Liebman buys lottery tickets occasionally, he said. 

"40 million is nothing to sneeze at," he said. "It is more eye-catching, though, when they get up in the hundreds of millions."

After two big jackpots last year, sales of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are down 49.1% in Missouri, a nearly $50 million decrease in sales.

"We're trying to figure out what we're going to do about it," Scheve said.

The state usually brings in about $2.5 million per week in Powerball and Mega Millions sales. The weekly average this year is about $1.8 million.

The Lottery is budgeted to contribute $336 million to help pay for elementary, secondary and higher education next year, up from $326 million in the 2019 fiscal year.

In 2018, the Lottery had more than $1.4 billion in sales. It contributed $306 million, just under 22% of sales, to education programs. 

Liebman, who has an 18-month-old daughter, said he worries declining Lottery revenue could hurt the education of Missouri schoolchildren. 

"As a parent, all you want to do is make sure your kids get a good education and grow up to be whoever they want to be," he said. "A potential shortage of funding is not something I'm too happy about."

In fiscal year 2019, the Lottery contributed nearly $47 million to the UM system, which represents about 11% of the system's total state funding. 

Columbia Public Schools received more than $6.5 billion from the Lottery, which went toward day-to-day operations and the A+ program. 

In addition to the loss of multi-state game sales, lawmakers cut the Lottery's advertising budget by 70% in the 2020 fiscal year, which began July 1. In response, the Lottery is only running television ads in the St. Louis and Kansas City markets.

In addition, unregulated and untaxed slot machines are spreading across the state, potentially siphoning off Lottery sales.

Lawmakers might consider bills to legalize video gambling in bars, truck stops and convenience stores, or to ban it everywhere, when they return to the Statehouse on Jan. 8.



More News

Grid
List

Columbia learning center burglarized
Columbia learning center burglarized
COLUMBIA - A Columbia learning center was burglarized Sunday night. Tree Top Innovative Learning Center in North Columbia stayed... More >>
35 minutes ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 4:41:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Two arrested in Camden County drug bust, foot chase
Two arrested in Camden County drug bust, foot chase
CAMDENTON - Deputies arrested a man and woman Saturday night after a traffic stop led to a short foot chase... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 3:44:24 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Lottery revenue declining, could affect education funding
Lottery revenue declining, could affect education funding
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Lottery revenue has been down in the first five months of the budget year as the... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Volunteers needed this holiday season
Volunteers needed this holiday season
FULTON - Sometimes the best present during the holidays is being present. For Misty Dothage, director of the Callway... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 3:04:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Fire board president accused of using taxpayer money for family business
Fire board president accused of using taxpayer money for family business
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Ethics Commission has ordered the president of the Moreau Fire Protection District Board of Directors... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 1:57:21 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Human remains confirmed to belong to missing Mexico man
UPDATE: Human remains confirmed to belong to missing Mexico man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday the remains found near Mokane are those of Matthew Beauchamp.... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 12:47:46 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Suspect in custody after assault, chase and crash in Jefferson City
Suspect in custody after assault, chase and crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man early Monday after they said a domestic disturbance led to a chase and... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 10:38:13 AM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Man pleads guilty in 2018 Columbia homicide, sentenced to 25 years
Man pleads guilty in 2018 Columbia homicide, sentenced to 25 years
COLUMBIA - A man charged for a 2018 deadly shooting pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to 25 years in... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 9:36:34 AM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Family honors late son with 3,000 sock donations
Family honors late son with 3,000 sock donations
COLUMBIA - Gentle Ben's Socks for the Homeless is set to donate over 3,000 pairs of socks to shelters across... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 3:38:00 AM CST December 23, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, December 22 2019 Dec 22, 2019 Sunday, December 22, 2019 7:34:00 PM CST December 22, 2019 in News

Missouri tries tackling opioid crisis with increased funding
Missouri tries tackling opioid crisis with increased funding
FULTON - Missouri opioid death rates soared this year despite increased funding. The state saw a 12.2% increase in... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 22 2019 Dec 22, 2019 Sunday, December 22, 2019 4:50:00 PM CST December 22, 2019 in News

Mizzou wrestler battles adversity on and off the mat
Mizzou wrestler battles adversity on and off the mat
COLUMBIA - If there was one word to define 24-year-old Mizzou wrestler Grant Leeth's collegiate career, it would be adversity.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 22 2019 Dec 22, 2019 Sunday, December 22, 2019 3:31:00 PM CST December 22, 2019 in News

Local farmers regroup after lackluster harvest
Local farmers regroup after lackluster harvest
COLUMBIA - The size and quality of a farmer's harvest has always been partly under the influence of luck. One... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 21 2019 Dec 21, 2019 Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:37:00 PM CST December 21, 2019 in News

Police investigate armed robbery at La Siesta in Columbia
Police investigate armed robbery at La Siesta in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at La Siesta North Mexican restaurant... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 21 2019 Dec 21, 2019 Saturday, December 21, 2019 8:39:00 PM CST December 21, 2019 in News

Columbia Steak 'n Shake armed robbery suspects in custody
Columbia Steak 'n Shake armed robbery suspects in custody
COLUMBIA - Two suspects in an armed robbery at a Steak 'n Shake on Worley Street on Dec. 15 were... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 21 2019 Dec 21, 2019 Saturday, December 21, 2019 6:09:00 PM CST December 21, 2019 in News

Shoppers hit the stores for 'Super Saturday'
Shoppers hit the stores for 'Super Saturday'
COLUMBIA - With just four days until Christmas, Saturday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 21 2019 Dec 21, 2019 Saturday, December 21, 2019 2:58:00 PM CST December 21, 2019 in News

Megan Shultz's mother: daughter is finally 'home for Christmas'
Megan Shultz's mother: daughter is finally 'home for Christmas'
COLUMBIA - Debra Shultz was watching t.v. Friday night when she got the call from the Columbia Police Department. The... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 21 2019 Dec 21, 2019 Saturday, December 21, 2019 1:55:00 PM CST December 21, 2019 in News

Father and son make a difference in mid-Missouri Special Olympics Program
Father and son make a difference in mid-Missouri Special Olympics Program
FULTON - Prior to 2005, mid-Missouri Special Olympic Athletes had to travel to Columbia or Jefferson City in order to... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 21 2019 Dec 21, 2019 Saturday, December 21, 2019 1:13:00 PM CST December 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 51°
7pm 49°
8pm 47°
9pm 45°