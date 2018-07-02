Lottery Ticket Sales Up Four Percent in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Lottery ticket sales in Missouri rose four percent during the last fiscal year.

The Missouri Lottery said it sold a total of $1.14 billion in tickets this past fiscal year, which is up from the $1.1 billion sold the previous year.

Local sellers in Columbia said they also noticed the increase in sales. Grindstone Liquor and Convenience Store said they have sold more Powerball tickets with consumers trying to hit major jackpots.

The store said it has given away prizes as high as $500 in the past year.