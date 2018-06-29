Lottery ticket would aid Missouri veterans

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Proceeds from sales of Missouri Lottery tickets have gone exclusively toward education since 1992. A ballot measure next month would allow veterans to share in some of the take.

The proposal on the Aug. 5 ballot calls for establishment of a veterans lottery scratch-off ticket. Net proceeds would go toward improving veterans homes and cemeteries in Missouri.

Three states that neighbor Missouri - Kansas, Iowa and Illinois - are already allocating some of their lottery revenue for veterans. Texas and West Virginia are as well.

Rep. Sheila Solon, a Blue Springs Republican, sponsored the measure. She says it could help fund a new veterans home. Opponents say lottery revenue is unpredictable and funding for veterans should come from general revenues.