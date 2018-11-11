Loudon Ahead in GOP Fundraising for Auditor

Loudon is a state senator from Chesterfield. Jackson is from Wildwood and serves in the Missouri House. They're the only Republicans to date seeking to replace Democratic State Auditor Claire McCaskill next year. McCaskill is passing up a possible third term to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Jim Talent. Loudon reports raising $35,000 more than Jackson in recent months. Overall, Loudon has raised more than $156,000, while Jackson has taken in more than $110,000. The only announced Democrat in the race is Buchanan County Auditor Susan Montee. Her finance report shows just the $500,000 she loaned herself to kick-start her campaign.