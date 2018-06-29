Loughner Doesn't Want His Interviews Recorded

PHOENIX - The suspect in the Tucson shooting rampage that wounded Rep. Gabrielle Giffords told his psychologist that he doesn't want his interviews with her video-recorded as his lawyers are requesting.

Psychologist Christina Pietz says in a filing late Tuesday that Jared Lee Loughner has recently been resistant to speaking with her and she believes video-recording interviews may make him more reluctant.

Still, Pietz says she won't oppose requests by Loughner's attorneys to video-record interviews in which she tries to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.

Loughner is being forcibly medicated with psychotropic drugs at a Missouri prison facility where experts are trying to make him mentally ready for trial.

Loughner pleaded not guilty to 49 charges stemming from the Jan. 8 shooting that killed six people and wounded 13 others.