Loughner Lawyer Says She Can't Provide Discovery

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Tucson shooting rampage suspect's lawyer said she's unable to provide discovery requested by prosecutors until her client is declared competent to stand trial.

In a Monday filing, defense attorney Judy Clark said the court's finding that Jared Lee Loughner is incompetent to stand trial makes it clear that she "cannot have rational or meaningful

communication" with him.

She said she also cannot consult with him about any possible defenses or evidence that may be presented at trial until he is declared competent.

Judge Larry Burns ruled last month that Loughner is mentally unfit to assist his lawyers or understand the charges he faces.

Loughner has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 8 Tucson mass shooting that killed six and injured 13, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.