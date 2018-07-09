Loughner to be Evaluated at Missouri Mental Institution

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The man accused of killing six people and wounding 13 others, including an Arizona congresswoman, will get a mental evaluation at a facility in Missouri.

A federal judge ordered Jared Lee Loughner to undergo a mental evaulation at a specialized facility in Springfield as soon as possible.The evaluation will be videotaped and a copy will be provided to both the prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Loughner is accused of opening fire at an event for Representative Gabrielle Giffords back in January.