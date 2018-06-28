Loughner to Be Sentenced For Mass Shooting in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - The man who pleaded guilty in the Arizona shooting rampage is expected to be sentenced for the attack that left six people dead and wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and 12 others.

The sentencing hearing Thursday will mark the first time victims will confront Jared Lee Loughner in court about the January 2011 shooting at a Giffords political event in Tucson, Ariz.

Loughner pleaded guilty three months ago to 19 federal charges under an agreement that guarantees he will spend his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say an unspecified number of victims will comment before U.S. District Judge Larry Burns sentences Loughner.

It is unknown whether Giffords or her husband plans to make a court appearance or have a statement read on their behalf.