Louisville fires its police chief over handling of fatal shooting during weekend protest

1 day 3 hours 3 minutes ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 6:08:22 AM CDT June 02, 2020 in News
By: Evan McMorris-Santoro, Kevin Brunelli and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

(CNN) - The police chief of Louisville, Kentucky, has been fired after officials discovered two police officers involved in fatal shooting of a man during a protest over George Floyd's death had not activated their body cameras.

"This type of institutional failure will not be tolerated," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Monday. "Accordingly, I have relieved Steve Conrad of his duties as chief of Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD)."

Fischer identified the victim as David McAtee, a local business owner.

Protests, sometimes violent, have erupted across the nation after Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while being arrested in Minneapolis last week.

In Louisville, the protests have centered on the death of Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was shot multiple times when three LMPD officers entered her apartment by force to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation.

McAtee was shot as police and the National Guard were trying to disperse the protesters, police said Monday. The officials returned fire after they were shot at.

"We lost a wonderful citizen named David McAtee," Fischer said. "David was a friend to many, a well-known Barbecue man."

"They've nurtured so many people in their bellies and in their hearts before, and for him to be caught up in this, not to be with us today is a tragedy."

The Louisville Metro Police Department and National Guard units were sent to clear a large crowd in a parking lot around 12:15 a.m., the police chief said early Monday.

"Officers and soldiers begin to clear the lot and at some point were shot at," Conrad said at a press conference. "Both LMPD and National Guard members returned fire, we have one man dead at the scene."

The Louisville shooting happened in the far western part of the city, where protests hadn't taken place in previous nights.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state police will also investigate McAtee's death.

"Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event," Beshear said in a statement.

Russell Coleman, US Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, also said on Twitter his office has started an investigation, which will be carried out alongside the FBI Louisville office and state police.

Odessa Riley, a woman who was at the scene Monday, told CNN the shooting victim was her 53-year-old son.

"They killed him for no reason," Riley said through tears.

Riley said she got a call a little after 1 a.m. that her son had been shot and killed, and she came to the scene and had been there since.

"All I want to do is just see my son before they bring him out, that's all I want." Riley said. She said she hasn't heard anything from the police and was told to wait for the coroner.

McAtee, nicknamed "Yaya," was "trying to make an honest dollar to take care of his rent and his bills," Riley said. "And they gonna shoot him down like a dog, uh, uh, I don't appreciate that."

McAtee had told his mother that he fed police officers at the restaurant.

Mayor Greg Fischer met briefly with Riley Monday where she stood in the crowd, close to where McAtee was killed.

Fischer prayed for her, Riley said, and "I broke down and started crying, but he, the Mayor Fischer, he's a good person."

Peace, not violence, is what she wants, Riley said.

"The protesting is good, protest, for the other people to get what they deserve to," Riley said. "They killed my son. My son don't mess with nobody."

"My son didn't do nothing," she said.

Investigators are interviewing several people "of interest" and collecting video from the scene of the shooting, the police chief said.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday, Conrad said.

Last week, seven people were shot in the downtown area in protests related to Taylor's death after audio was released of Taylor's boyfriend's call to 911 the day of her death. Fischer said the shots came from the crowd, not the police.

More News

Grid
List

Deputies, SWAT take one in custody after Westport Drive barricade
Deputies, SWAT take one in custody after Westport Drive barricade
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT took one subject into custody after a barricade in... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 6:10:00 AM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

Final municipal election results
Final municipal election results
COLUMBIA - Tuesday was the rescheduled municipal election from April. The election was initially postponed due to Coronavirus concerns. ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:25:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Court orders the release of man convicted of 1996 killing
Court orders the release of man convicted of 1996 killing
JEFFERSON CITY (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a man imprisoned in a... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:18:01 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

20-year-old arrested for two sodomy charges
20-year-old arrested for two sodomy charges
JEFFERSON CITY - A 20-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested on suspicion of two different sodomy charges. The Fulton... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:05:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Woman hit by car at Columbia protest speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Woman hit by car at Columbia protest speaks out
COLUMBIA - A 25-year-old woman is sharing her story after she was hit by a car Monday during a protest... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Columbia officers take a knee with protestors downtown
Columbia officers take a knee with protestors downtown
COLUMBIA - Protests continued along Broadway in downtown Columbia Tuesday night. During the protest, Columbia police officers took a... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 9:34:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Missouri Medicaid expansion proposal survives lawsuits
Missouri Medicaid expansion proposal survives lawsuits
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge has dismissed two lawsuits against a ballot proposal to expand Medicaid health care... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 8:51:39 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Virus outbreak at Kansas City paper plant infects 200-plus
Virus outbreak at Kansas City paper plant infects 200-plus
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at a Kansas City paper plant has infected more than 200 people. ... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 8:45:51 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

One civilian dead, one injured after crane accident at Fort Leonard Wood
One civilian dead, one injured after crane accident at Fort Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD - A Department of Army civilian died at Fort Leonard Wood following a crane incident around 2... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 7:30:02 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Columbia teachers react to Parson's education funding cuts
Columbia teachers react to Parson's education funding cuts
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday he is withholding $131 million from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones responds to Columbia protests
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones responds to Columbia protests
COLUMBIA - After several days of protests around the state of Missouri, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones released a statement... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 6:59:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

COVID-19 causes lower voter turnout
COVID-19 causes lower voter turnout
COLUMBIA – Boone County elections are being held today, and they look a little different than normal. COVID-19 precautions,... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 6:12:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Police find missing teenager
UPDATE: Columbia Police find missing teenager
COLUMBIA - Around 10:50 p.m. the Columbia Police Department tweeted and said Daniel Wood had been located. @ColumbiaPD... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 2:52:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: 'Terrible night for St. Louis' - City under curfew in response to violence
UPDATE: 'Terrible night for St. Louis' - City under curfew in response to violence
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is under a curfew starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. ... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 12:46:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

5 natural ways to boost your mental health during stressful times
5 natural ways to boost your mental health during stressful times
(CNN) -- Life today is razor's-edge tense. If your regular coping methods aren't measuring up, there are science-backed actions we... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 12:33:24 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Pizza delivery driver robbed in Jefferson City
Pizza delivery driver robbed in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a reported armed robbery involving a pizza delivery driver late Monday night. According... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:44:28 AM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Homes damaged by gunfire in northeast Columbia
Homes damaged by gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Gunfire damaged several homes in northeast Columbia early Tuesday, though no injuries have been reported. Police responded... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:37:09 AM CDT June 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
10am 80°
11am 82°
12pm 85°
1pm 88°