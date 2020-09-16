Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit

19 hours 36 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:52:51 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News
By: Christina Carrega, Mark Morales and Eric Levenson, CNN
The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT killed by police six months ago. Credit: Change.org

(CNN) -- The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT killed by police six months ago.

A source told CNN on Tuesday the agreement was a multimillion dollar settlement. Taylor family attorney Sam Aguilar also confirmed to CNN there is a settlement in the case.

"The city's response in this case has been delayed and it's been frustrating, but the fact that they've been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point," he said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to announce the settlement later Tuesday in a joint press conference with the Taylor family attorneys. Speaking to News Radio 840 WHAS on Tuesday morning, he declined to comment on the settlement, saying, "I don't have anything to announce on that at this time."

Taylor's family sued the city after Louisville Metro Police officers broke down the door to Taylor's apartment and fatally shot her while executing a late-night, "no-knock" warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

A CNN review of the shooting found that police believed Taylor was home alone when she was in fact accompanied by her boyfriend, who was legally armed. That miscalculation, along with the decision to press forward with a high-risk, forced-entry raid under questionable circumstances, contributed to the deadly outcome.

Taylor's boyfriend, who said he believed the home was being broken into, shot and injured an officer, and police killed Taylor in the return fire. The officers were not wearing body cameras, police said.

Until Freedom, a social justice organization that has protested in Louisville, released a statement Tuesday reacting to the reported city settlement.

"No amount of money will bring back Breonna Taylor," the group said. "We see this settlement as the bare minimum you can do for a grieving mother. The city isn't doing her any favors. True justice is not served with cash settlements. We need those involved in her murder to be arrested and charged. We need accountability. We need justice."

Kentucky AG leads criminal investigation

None of the three officers involved in the flawed raid has been charged with a crime. One officer, Brett Hankinson, was fired in late June for "wantonly and blindly" firing 10 rounds into her apartment, then-interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder wrote.

The fatal police shooting has led to months of protests in Louisville and across the country under the overarching Black Lives Matter movement against anti-Black racism and police violence. Since her death, the police chief was fired in June after a separate police shooting, and the Louisville city council passed "Breonna's Law," which banned no-knock search warrants.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the first Black person to hold the post and a Republican rising star, was made a special prosecutor in the case earlier this year, and the FBI has opened an investigation as well.

A grand jury has been empaneled to investigate the shooting, though an announcement has not been made about those proceedings.

Cameron is expected to announce a charging decision soon, though he has declined to provide a specific timeline.

"My office is continually asked about a timeline regarding the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. An investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a specific timeline," Cameron tweeted last week.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill... More >>
14 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:15:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County... More >>
59 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the United Way of Central Missouri took its... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
(CNN) -- A mother's depression and anxiety from conception through the first year of the baby's life is associated with... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:52:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
COLUMBIA- When the Missouri football team plays Alabama in the season opener Sept. 26, at least 1,000 student tickets... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:13:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division opened the application for its recovery loan program Tuesday. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:23:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect
'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect
COLUMBIA - Flu season is coming up and health experts are warning of a possible ‘twindemic’ when the flu and... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is opening a weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday mornings at its South Providence... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
COLUMBIA - In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) corrected and updated... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:11:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
COLUMBIA- Two University of Missouri students face expulsion and three students face suspension after failing to follow COVID-19 rules and... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
COLUMBIA - At the Columbia Public Schools board meeting on Monday night, district members discussed with board members about the... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:21:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit
Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit
(CNN) -- The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:52:51 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Man sentenced for selling erectile dysfunction drugs as herbal supplements
Man sentenced for selling erectile dysfunction drugs as herbal supplements
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( KCTV/KSMO ) -- You might have been to a bachelor party or 50th birthday where someone... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:34:29 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

'Oracle just completely saved the day': TikTok users react to looming deal
'Oracle just completely saved the day': TikTok users react to looming deal
New York (CNN Business) — As news spread that Oracle had reached an agreement to become TikTok's partner in the... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:15:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15
Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15
CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings At the Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 60°
8am 62°
9am 66°
10am 70°