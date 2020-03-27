Love Coffee delivers food to workers on the front-line

COLUMBIA - Love Coffee is delivering food and coffee to health care providers working on the front line in Columbia.

David Wilson, the Manager of Love Coffee, said he has been making deliveries all week.

"We've delivered pastries and coffee to the testing site, the hospitals," he said. "We just want them to know that we care."

Love Coffee's mission is to provide job skills training and employment in an atmosphere of love to individuals with disabilities or with barriers to employment. Wilson said that even though the tables are put away, he's hoping to spread love to the community by continuing the deliveries.

"As a small business, people put a lot of faith in us," Wilson said. "We need to give back to these health care workers that are doing so much for us right now.

Colin Robinson, a health care worker at MU Health Care, said he didn't expect to have any delivery this morning.

"The easiest way to anyone's heart that works in heath care is through their stomach," Robinson said.

Employees at Love Coffee said the shop means more to them and the public than just a regular coffee shop. Tere'e Trussel, or to "TT," said she used to work at McDonalds before starting at Love Coffee.

"This place is wonderful," Trussel said. "I knew a place could care about the community so much. Now that I get to be a part of this. It's amazing."

Wilson said Love Coffee wouldn't be able to complete these deliveries without the support of the community.

"You can donate to have food delivered," Wilson said. "You have to donate a minimum of $100 so we can go deliver that food."

Wilson also said he has more deliveries lined up but doesn't want to spoil the surprise of who is next.