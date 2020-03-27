Love Coffee delivers food to workers on the front-line

1 day 13 hours 55 minutes ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 1:19:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News
By: Austin Walker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Love Coffee is delivering food and coffee to health care providers working on the front line in Columbia.

David Wilson, the Manager of Love Coffee, said he has been making deliveries all week.

"We've delivered pastries and coffee to the testing site, the hospitals," he said. "We just want them to know that we care."

Love Coffee's mission is to provide job skills training and employment in an atmosphere of love to individuals with disabilities or with barriers to employment. Wilson said that even though the tables are put away, he's hoping to spread love to the community by continuing the deliveries.

"As a small business, people put a lot of faith in us," Wilson said. "We need to give back to these health care workers that are doing so much for us right now.

Colin Robinson, a health care worker at MU Health Care, said he didn't expect to have any delivery this morning.

"The easiest way to anyone's heart that works in heath care is through their stomach," Robinson said.

Employees at Love Coffee said the shop means more to them and the public than just a regular coffee shop. Tere'e Trussel, or to "TT," said she used to work at McDonalds before starting at Love Coffee.

"This place is wonderful," Trussel said. "I knew a place could care about the community so much. Now that I get to be a part of this. It's amazing."

Wilson said Love Coffee wouldn't be able to complete these deliveries without the support of the community.

"You can donate to have food delivered," Wilson said. "You have to donate a minimum of $100 so we can go deliver that food."

Wilson also said he has more deliveries lined up but doesn't want to spoil the surprise of who is next. 

More News

Grid
List

COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package
COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package
KOMU 8's Emily Spain sits down to talk with Marco Pantoja about the federal stimulus package the U.S. Senate passed.... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in Continuous News

MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory
MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory
COLUMBIA - MU students will have the option to convert their A to F grades to satisfactory or unsatisfactory... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 6:53:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet
STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet
ASHLAND – On the eve of the U.S. House vote for the $2 trillion stimulus package in response to COVID-19,... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Columbia artist brings color to gray skies
Columbia artist brings color to gray skies
COLUMBIA - Sunny skies brought a Columbia artist to Shelter Gardens Thursday. Cindy Scott, a live event painter, relies... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:32:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Associations representing Missouri nurses reach out to Governor for COVID-19 needs
Associations representing Missouri nurses reach out to Governor for COVID-19 needs
MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - Associations representing Missouri nurses on the front line fighting against COVID-19 are asking Governor Mike Parson... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 4:51:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Department of Conservation offering free nature-based curriculum
Department of Conservation offering free nature-based curriculum
COLUMBIA - While students are learning at home because of COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free nature-focused... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 2:37:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri unemployment claims increase tenfold
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri unemployment claims increase tenfold
COLUMBIA - More than 42,000 Missourians filed for unemployment in the last week, according to new data released Thursday by... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:58:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Medical Students prepare for call to join the front line
Medical Students prepare for call to join the front line
COLUMBIA - Medical students are now searching for ways they can assist with COVID-19, as preparations begin for a possible... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:20:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Service dogs bring comfort to ER doctors on the frontlines
Service dogs bring comfort to ER doctors on the frontlines
(CNN) -- Heroes come in all shapes and sizes -- this one just happens to have four legs and a... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:34:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

State legislature faces tough budget choices amid COVID-19 complications
State legislature faces tough budget choices amid COVID-19 complications
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly still needs to pass a budget for next fiscal year and allocate... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:24:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 12 COVID-19 cases
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 12 COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 9:57:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Choi named interim MU chancellor
Choi named interim MU chancellor
COLUMBIA - Mun Choi was appointed interim chancellor of MU Wednesday. In an email to the university community, Board... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 9:45:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Crocs donating its shoes to healthcare workers
Crocs donating its shoes to healthcare workers
(CNN) -- Go into most US emergency rooms, and you'll find staff wearing Crocs. Now their manufacturer has announced a... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:26:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City
FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City
BELTON (AP) — The FBI said a man who was fatally injured by Missouri agents was the subject of a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 7:35:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News

Columbia pastor tests positive for COVID-19
Columbia pastor tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - John Drage is a pastor at MU's The Rock Campus Church. In February 2019, he was diagnosed with... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 6:03:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News

What's in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill?
What's in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill?
(CNN) -- Congressional lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on a $2 trillion stimulus bill to respond to the coronavirus... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 6:01:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News

Stephens College to remain closed through spring semester
Stephens College to remain closed through spring semester
COLUMBIA - Stephens College announced on Wednesday it will remain closed for the rest of the spring semester because of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 5:09:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
4am 52°
5am 52°
6am 52°
7am 52°