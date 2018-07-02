Love Your Craft festival brings fun for the whole family.

COLUMBIA - The inaugural Love Your Craft Fest is a free music festival presented by Harold's Doughnuts. Located on 9th Street, between Locust and Elm Street in Downtown Columbia will be closed starting at 8 AM this morning as workers prepare for a block party. Gates opened at 3 and music starts at four as St. Louis ska favorites The Urge headline this family friendly celebration of loving your craft.

"We have been working with Harold's on this event for months now," say Event Director Colin LaVaute.

Music acts include: premier Columbia folk rock act Violet and the Undercurrents, Blues phenomena Kent Burnside & The Flood Brothers, St. Louis pop rock trio Hounds, and LaVaute's own nationally touring rock act Decadent Nation.

"The great thing is, the people on this block and the business have been very supportive and we've done everything we can to include them," LaVaute said.

Aside from free live music, there will also be thousands of dollars worth of giveaways for those who arrive early. For instance, the first 100 entrants will receive a bag of Harold's doughnut holes for free. The first 50 people through the gate will receive a free Love Your Craft Fest T-shirt, as well. Organizers stress the family friendly nature of the event. The United Methodist Church will be hosting a Kid's Corner, with crafts and games for the children.

Expected attendance for this event will be 1,500 - 2,000 people.