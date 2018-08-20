Loveall RV's Fire Damage Estimated Between 1.6 to 2 Million Dollars

COLUMBIA - Fire investigators have completed their investigation of the Loveall RV's fire, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The fire was too intense to figure out the origin or cause of the fire.



Boone County Fire Protection District, the State Fire Marshal and the ATF worked together to investigate the fire. They know from the complete destruction of the maintenance area that the fire started there, but the exact point of origin cannot be determined.



The damages are estimated to be between 1.6 to 2 million dollars.

