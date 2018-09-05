Lovelock Leading MU Golf Team to Strong Big 12 Surge

COLUMBIA - Hannah Lovelock, the junior golfer was Mizzou's top player and was the Big 12's top player, shooting a 1-under-par 71 to tie for a stake in the lead after the first set 18 holes of the 2011 Big 12 Championship played in Columbia.



Lovelock shot in three birdies, only two bogeys and 13 pars in a poor weather round. Conditions forced over three hours in delays on Friday. Lovelock is tied with Texas Tech's Deborah DeVilla, Oklahoma's Chirapat Javanil, Texas' Madison Pressel and Texas A&M's Katerina Ruzickova for the early lead.



Mizzou also got really good play from freshman Nicola Race, Taylor Gohn and Marissa Cook. Gohn and Race finished the first round with scores of 75 (+3), and Cook finished her first round with one more stroke with a score of 76 (+4). Kate Gallagher, another of one of Missouri's talented golfers, finished with an 80 (+8).

Texas Tech owns the lead with a one-shot lead over Texas, and a two-shot advantage over Mizzou. Due to the heavy rains on Friday, play on Saturday will be pushed back to 9 a.m. Teams will once again tee off holes No. 1 and No. 10 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.