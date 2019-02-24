Low income families get new computers

COLUMBIA - Nearly 40 city of Columbia computers found new homes with low-income families today.

Organized by the Voluntary Action Center and Downtown Optimist's Club, 39 families also got a crash course on internet safety from the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Division.

According to Voluntary Action Center employee Christy Lowe, it's important for both kids and adults to be familiar computers and technology.

"In second grade, my child knew how to make a power point and I did not at that time so I understand that the technology keeps them up to date on things and it's really helpful in school," she said.

The give-away has been going on since 2003. In that time, the city has donated exactly 600 computers.

Before 2003, the city disposed on computers by giving them to the University of Missouri.