Low-Income Pet Owners Get Access to Cheaper Vaccinations

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society offered reduced prices on pet vaccinations for low-income pet owners Saturday morning.

Pet owners were able to get their pets vaccinated for $10.00 or micro-chipped for $25.00. The Humane Society also provided $7.00 city license tags for spayed or neutered animals. There was an additional $10.00 licensing charge for pets that hadn't been altered.

Becca Reuterbahl took her kitten in for its vaccinations and said as a busy mom, she's always looking for ways to save money.

"I've got the cat and then I've got a dog and I've got two kids as well," Reuterbahl said. "We look for events like this. We groom them at home, I cut my dog's hair, I clip their toenails, I do all that stuff just to avoid the cost of somebody else having to do it."

Reuterbahl said getting the vaccinations at a discount was a big help.

"It's a really good idea because shots are really expensive for pets and if you go to a normal vet, you're going to pay a lot more than this," Reuterbahl said.

Colin LaVaute, a spokesperson for the shelter said these events attract a lot of thankful pet owners.

"Particularly if you are in a situation where you're not making a lot of money, events like this are really important," LaVaute said. "A lot of the reaction we get from the people that come is that of gratitude."

LaVaute said the shelter is able to put together these quarterly events with the help of their volunteers and community support.