Loyola of Chicago Joining Missouri Valley Conference

CHICAGO (AP) - Loyola of Chicago made it official on Friday, saying they will move from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference in a switch aimed at generating more interest for the school and starting up new rivalries for its teams.

The Ramblers will begin competing in the MVC this fall, replacing Creighton, which is headed to the Big East.

Men's basketball coach Porter Moser said he expects the new conference, with a tradition for basketball success, will help in recruiting the Chicago area against steep competition.