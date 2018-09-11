LSU's backup running backs burns Missouri's defense

BATON ROUGE - No Leonard Fournette, no problem for LSU.

LSU beat Missouri on their Homecoming night, 42-7, even without the injured running back's star power. The duo of Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams combined for 294 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Overall, LSU had 418 rushing yards against Missouri.

Missouri, on the other hand, couldn't get much offense in this game period. Drew Lock was held to 167 passing yards all night. But Lock was the only Tiger with a receiving touchdown after catching a 21-yard pass from receiver Eric Laurent on a trick play.

It didn't help that Lock's #1 target J'Mon Moore was locked down by Tre'Davious White. It got to the point where Moore shoved White and almost incited a brawl at the end of the first half. Moore finished the night with one catch and 16 receiving yards.

Missouri's running game didn't have much success either. Ish Witter led all Missouri backs with 48 rushing yards. In total, Missouri had 77 rushing yards on the night.

Barry Odom's next challenge will be against Florida on October 15th. Missouri will have to take on the Gators without Brandon Lee in the first half. The back-up linebacker was suspended after being called for targeting in the 3rd quarter.

