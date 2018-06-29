Lt. Gov. Kinder Gives Up State Vehicle

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder says he is giving up his state vehicle as part of an effort to cut costs in his office.

Kinder's office said Monday that it is returning the vehicle to the state fleet with a suggestion that the car be sold and the proceeds be put into the state's general revenues.

The lieutenant governor's office has been assigned a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis. But Kinder said he has driven it only rarely since 2007, and his staff also uses it infrequently.

In the past, Kinder had used his state vehicle for personal and political trips, but had reimbursed the state for the cost.