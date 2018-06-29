Lt. Governor Kinder Joins Lawmakers in Effort to Boost Joplin Home Construction

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder and lawmakers from the Joplin area are continuing to press to defer a rule that federal prevailing wage standards be applied to construction of low to moderate income housing in tornado-ravaged Joplin.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission, of which Kinder is a member, has committed about $100 million in tax credits and loans over the coming decade to spark construction of low to moderate income rental units and single-family homes in the Joplin area. The commission's plan requires workers on state-subsidized projects to be paid the federal prevailing wage - the first time prevailing wage requirements were applied to residential construction.

A Sept. 30 revision of the federal wage rules significantly increased those amounts. For example, the prevailing wage for a roofer in the Joplin area rose from $7.25 an hour to $21.30 an hour plus $8.08 in benefits.

Kinder tried unsuccessfully at the MHDC's meeting Dec. 16 to amend the commission's prevailing wage requirement for housing projects in Joplin. Legislation to suspend prevailing wage in disaster areas will be introduced in the coming legislative session, which begins next month.

Lt. Governor Kinder will discuss the proposal at 1 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27) at Lant's Feed Store, at the corner of Highway 43 and County Bb in Seneca.