Lt. Governor Parson responds to Governor Greitens' resignation

COLUMBIA - Amid the resignation of Governor Eric Greitens, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson released a statement Tuesday evening.

The statement said the resignation has, "put the best interest of our state and all Missourians at the forefront where they belong," and it is, "a decision that will allow our state to heal and move forward from what has been a difficult time."

Parson's statement also touched on his future as Missouri's Governor.

The statement said, "This is an enormous responsibility serving as our state's next governor, and I am ready to fulfill the duties of the office with honor and integrity, and with a steadfast commitment to making our great state even greater for the people we are entrusted to serve."

Greitens' resignation is effective Friday, June 1 at 5 p.m. No word yet on when Parson will be sworn in as governor.

Parson told reporters when he arrived at the capitol that he found out earlier this afternoon when he got a phone call while he was out at the farm. He said he's still trying to grasp the Greitens' announcement like everyone else.

When asked about becoming the next governor of Missouri, Parson said, "I feel good about it, I feel good and we're going to be fine... We're going to move Missouri forward."

Parson is a third generation farmer and has a cow and calf operation near Boliver. He has previously served as Polk County Sheriff, a state senator and a state representative.

According to his online state biography he won 110 of 114 Missouri Counties making him the most victorious lieutenant governor in Missouri history.





