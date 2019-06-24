Lt. governor requests second federal disaster declaration

JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe asked President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration to help those hit by flooding, tornados, and severe storms.

Assessments completed by emergency agencies determined 41 counties will need assistance for individuals. People in those counties would have access to federal help.

Governor Mike Parson said emergency agencies looked at hundreds of damaged homes. Around 953 out of the 1650 were destroyed or had major damage. Of the 251 business affected, 125 had been destroyed or majorly damaged.

Damage assessors are doing more work today to determine who gets public assistance, which would give help with repairs for local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies.