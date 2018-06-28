LT Outruns LJ and Chiefs Defense

The Chargers' defense held KC running back Larry Johnson to 84 yards and kept him and the rest of the Chiefs' offense out of the end zone. The loss dropped the Chiefs to 7-7 and severely damaged their playoff hopes.

"I think you have to compete to win and we got to finish this thing off right and we'll see what happens," said Coach Herm Edwards. "Until they send us a letter to say that we're out, last time I checked they hadn't sent us a letter yet, so we're going to keep playing."

The Chiefs wore decals with the letters LH on their helmets in honor of their founder and owner Lamar Hunt, who died last week at the age of 74.